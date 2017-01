TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Fire crews were on the scene of a fire in Terre Haute.

Details are few at this time but here is what we know.

The fire started in what appeared to be a garage or shed Thursday evening just before 8:00 near U.S. 41 and Buckeye Streets.

Fire crews were quickly able to put out the blaze.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.