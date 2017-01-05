Great Big Challenge: Achieve fitness goals while fundraising for kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Many of you are hitting the gym for your new years resolutions. So while you’re there, why not help raise some funds for local kids?

You can take part in a nationwide initiative put on by Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The ‘Great Big Challenge’ is a 31-day wellness challenge.

It encourages you to achieve fitness goals.

At the same time, you’re fundraising for your local Big Brothers Big Sisters organization.

According to the Great Big Challenge website:

When you set your goal, you not only get fit and inspire others, you also help change the lives of children.

You can walk, run, swim, lift weights or any other physical activity.

Then, share your journey with friends and family to help raise money.

Lindsey English is the Program Coordinator for Big Brothers Big Sisters here in Terre Haute. She said, “I have a goal to raise $1,000 and you’re welcome to search for me in the little search bar for an example to make your own donation page.”

So here’s how you get involved.

Go to www.greatbigchallenge.com.

There, you can register yourself or a team.

If you don’t feel like taking on the fitness challenge, you are able to simply donate.