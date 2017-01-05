Moderate injuries reported after accident on I-70 near 23MM

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana State Police were called to an accident Thursday involving injuries on Interstate 70.

ISP Sgt. Joe Watts reported the accident is in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near the 23 mile marker. This is just east of the Vigo/Clay county line.

Sgt. Watts reported a father and his daughter were in the truck at the time of the accident. Watts reported the truck went off the road and hit a tree; then the tree fell on top of the vehicle.

Crews at the scene had to extricate the passengers. They were transported to Terre Haute Regional Hospital for what was described as moderate and non-life threatening injuries.

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest when information becomes available.