Local charity nearing goal for 2017 Christmas season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Salvation Army needs your help in the home stretch of the Christmas campaign.

Organizers say they’re just one percent away from meeting their $205,000 goal.

That leaves about $1,800.

The group received a lot of generous donations during the last week of the Red Kettle Campaign.

“It’s just a great time of year for us to be able to collect money to help people during the holidays and to help fund programs for the coming year,” Captain Gordon Hoag said.

The donations provide families vouchers for food, utility payments and other much-needed help.

To learn more, click here.