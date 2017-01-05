Police searching for Terre Haute home invasion suspects

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Police are asking for information after an alleged home invasion and robbery in Terre Haute.

It happened Wednesday night around 9:00 on the 800 block of College Avenue.

According to the victim’s, they were waiting on a friend to arrive.

That’s when they heard a knock on the door.

They told police when they answered, four black males dressed in dark clothing with their faces covered forced their way inside the home.

They allegedly began threatening the residents and their family.

The victims told police they corporated with the suspects while the took several items and then fled the area.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661 or Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.