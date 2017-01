PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Two people were injured after a single vehicle crash in Parke County.

It happened just before 5:00 Thursday evening on State Road 47 just east of U.S. 41 near Turkey Run Park.

According to police the driver of the vehicle crashed into a tree and rolled.

The two people inside of the vehicle were taken to an area hospital.

Officials told News 10 a medical helicopter couldn’t be dispatched due to weather.

No names are being released at this time.