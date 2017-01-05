Watch: WWE legend Ric Flair deadlifts 400 pounds

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Wooooo! He’s still got it!

WWE legend Ric Flair is now 67-years-old, but the “Nature Boy” can still hang with the best of them at the gym.

He posted video to his Twitter page showing him deadlifging a whopping 400 pounds!

Flair still claims he could show back up in the ring at any moment, and it certainly looks like he’s in good enough shape to do just that.

Wooooo!!