TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Homelessness is an often overlooked epidemic, and in these bitter temperatures it can be a matter of life and death. There are local shelters fighting to make the situation better, but they need help from the community to keep the doors open.

Working day in and day out to meet the need, that’s the goal of shelters like the Light House Mission in Terre Haute. This as the coldest weather of the season sets in. “Whether it’s forty-three or one, they need a place to come in out of the cold,” said Reverend Timothy Fagg, CEO of the Light House Mission.

There’s a slight uptick in the number of people seeking refuge. Forty-three residents are currently staying at the Conner’s Center. There’s plenty of room. The building can house upwards 120 people. “We’re able to take care of those who come in, and we still have room if folks are out there and need a place to stay.”

Reverend Fagg said they are finally feeling settled. Since the devastating fire in September, the mission has been transitioning items from the Wabash Avenue location.

“We’ve got the kitchen up and running, and the dining room up and running, so it’s going pretty good.” That goes without saying, the process of moving has been both time consuming and costly. The mission is not currently receiving any government commodities.

“There are still bills that need to be paid, food that needs to purchased, and mouths that need to be fed, so money is always good,” said Fagg.

Whether it’s a donation of time or money, your generosity keeps the lights on and people off the streets. Reverend Fagg said although the mission has fallen on troubling times, “We’re still working on taking care of the needs of the people in the Wabash Valley. We’re open for business, and we’re here to stay.”

If you would like to make a monetary donation of volunteer you can call the Conner’s Center at (812) 232-7001.

As for the Wabash Avenue location, Fagg said it will either be sold or demolished. An Indianapolis buyer is interested in turning the building into loft apartments. They’re hoping to make a decision by the end of the month. News 10 will continue to keep you updated on any progress that is made.