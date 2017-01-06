24-year-old arrested for fraud on a financial institution

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Terre Haute Police Department reports a 24-year-old was arrested on Jan. 5 for fraud on a financial institution.

Court documents state Jaswinder Singh, 24 of Terre Haute, had deposited four checks at Terre Haute Savings Bank between Aug. 10 and Aug. 15 for a total of $4,700.

He then withdrew the cash from the account. Court documents state the checks that were deposited were returned to the bank unpaid and that three of those checks were from Singh’s business account.

“In two separate cases, Jaswinder wrote checks to two other individuals because his THSB account was frozen. Those individuals were asked to cash the checks and give him the money,” court documents stated.

Officials believe an estimated $7,700 worth of checks were cashed that were from bad accounts owned by Singh.

He was arrested and booked with no bond.