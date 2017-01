1728 Wabash Avenue Terre Haute, Indiana

812-234-2638

Bohannon’s East is located at 1728 Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute and is known for delicious mouth-watering cheeseburgers. The Fork in the Road Crew visited to try the Peanut Butter Burger. It’s a unique flavor combination that is absolutely delicious. Bohannon’s fish tacos are now served year round. Put this together with one of the many hand cut sides and you’ve got a meal to keep coming back for.