Crime Stoppers: Looking to identify suspects involved in two Terre Haute robberies

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Officials are looking for help identifying suspects involved in three separate armed robbery cases.

Terre Haute Police Detectives report the robberies happened in late November at the Jiffy Mini-Mart on South 19th and Margaret, and then the Express Mart on North 3rd Street.

In each case the suspects entered the stores and demanded money while holding the clerk at gun point.

The first suspects is described as a white male carrying a blue backpack and wearing a black hat and mask, black pants and a black shirt with a white design on the front. A second suspect is described as a white male carrying a red bag while wearing a black hat and mask, black pants and a white shirt.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspects involved, call Crime Stoppers at (812) 238-STOP or use this link.

Remember all tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and you could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.