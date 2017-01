TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – News 10 has learned additional details after a fire tore through a Terre Haute garage Thursday night.

It happened just before 8:00 near U.S. 41 and Buckeye Streets.

According to fire investigators, the fire started when someone left gasoline near a wood burning stove.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental.

No injuries were reported in the fire.