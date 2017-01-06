Newly renovated hotel open for business

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – After several months of remodeling the Holiday Inn hotel in Terre Haute is ready for guests.

The Holiday Inn was temporarily closed while undergoing an extensive $9 million project.

There are 118 guest rooms and new larger extended rooms.

To accommodate hotel visitors there are meeting spaces, a large lobby, and an updated indoor pool and hot tub.

David Haynes, the president of the Chamber of Commerce says they’re working with the hotel.

You can now go check out the newly renovated Holiday Inn for yourself.

It’s located on U.S. Highway 41, just off of I-70.