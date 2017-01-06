One arrested Friday morning after ISP called to a domestic disturbance in Farmersburg

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – One arrest was made after an Indiana State Police Trooper responded to a domestic disturbance in Farmersburg Friday morning.

The Trooper was called to a home on N Old U.S. 41 in Farmersburg around 8:30 a.m. for an intoxicated male who was yelling and throwing items in the residence.

When the Trooper arrived at the house, he located Joseph Edwards, 37, who also had a protective and no contact order against him.

Edwards was arrested for disorderly conduct and invasion of privacy.