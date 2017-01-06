Reports: Pagano told he’ll return next season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts will retain head coach Chuck Pagano, according to two reports.

SportingNews.com columnist Alex Marvez, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and others report Pagano has been told he will return to the Colts for the 2017 season.

Source tells @sn_nfl that @Colts HC Chuck Pagano has received assurance from team owner Jim Irsay that he WILL return as HC for 2017 season — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) January 6, 2017

Marvez also tweeted he had no information on whether GM Ryan Grigson will be back.

Haha. Nothing on Grigson but I would be more surprised if he’s fired than if he’s retained. Jim Irsay likes him a lot & wants him to succeed https://t.co/iC8u1ddgL4 — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) January 6, 2017

Colts officials told 24-Hour News 8’s Anthony Calhoun that Pagano remains under contract. The team will not be making a statement or holding a press conference Friday, according to officials.

Pagano said earlier this week he had not met with team owner Jim Irsay, but he expected to be back next year. “That’s the plan,” Pagano said when asked if he would return.

After starting his Indy coaching tenure in 2012 with three straight 11-5 records and three straight playoff appearances, Pagano has gone 8-8 each of the last two seasons. Indy was eliminated from playoff contention on the final day of the 2015 season and with one game left in 2016.