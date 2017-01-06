Related Coverage Fork in the Road: The Saratoga

431 Wabash Avenue Terre Haute, Indiana

812-234-1161

The Saratoga is celebrating 75 years in the same location in Terre Haute at the corner of 5th and Wabash. The prime rib has been a staple for years and the Fork in the Road Crew can attest, it won’t let you know. They offer authentic dishes on Thursday nights with the “Feast from the Middle East.” You can’t leave this spot without trying one of the desserts. It’s easy to see how the Saratoga has been family owned and operated in the same location for 75 years.