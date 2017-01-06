Several drug arrests made Monday in Sullivan County by Indiana State Police

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Several drug related arrests were made on Monday by an Indiana State Police Trooper after a traffic stop in Sullivan County.

The incident happened on Jan. 2 when the Trooper stopped a dark blue Oldsmobile Intrigue for failure to signal a turn on County Road 300 North just east of U.S. 41.

ISP reports the driver – Joanna L. Bolenbaugh, 27 of Carlisle – was found to be wanted on drug warrants out of Sullivan County. During a search of the vehicle the Trooper found one gram of Marijuana, approximately 4.5 grams of Methamphetamine, various pipes for smoking illegal drugs, syringes, assorted paraphernalia, electronic scales and three pillows later determined stolen from a nearby motel.

The remaining two occupants were taken into custody and all three incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail.

Bolenbaugh was arrested for dealing in methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a syringe; possession of a legend drug; possession of marijuana; possession of controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia; and theft.

Terry C. Collins, of Linton, and Megan L. Damron, 34 of Jasonville, were both charged with the same six counts. Dealing in Methamphetamine; Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Syringe; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession of Paraphernalia; and Theft.