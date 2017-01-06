Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting leaves 3 dead, multiple injured

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP/KXAN) — There are reports of shots fired at the Ft. Lauderdale airport in Florida.

CBS News reports three have died and nine people have been shot. Police say one suspect is in custody and they are looking if there are any other people connected to the shooting.

Passengers were removed from the Delta Airlines flight and are currently waiting on the tarmac. So far police have not said if the shots were fired inside the plane or on the tarmac.

This is the second busiest airport in Florida.

It is unclear if there are delays out of the airport, but it appears there is a hold on airlines coming in and out of the terminals.

All seems calm now but the police aren’t letting anyone out of the airport – at least not the area where I am. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

App Users Click Here to watch live video