Yahoo deletes tweet about Trump that included racist slur

Yahoo Finance says it accidently tweeted out a racial epithet when promoting a story about the cost of President-elect Donald Trump’s plans to increase the size of the U.S. Navy.
The headline for the story on Yahoo Finance is, “Trump Wants a Much Bigger Navy: Here’s How Much It’ll Cost.” But when it was tweeted Thursday, the word “bigger” had an ‘n’ as its first letter instead of a ‘b.’
The tweet was deleted and Yahoo Finance tweeted an apology, chalking up the mishap to a spelling error.
We deleted an earlier tweet due to a spelling error. We apologize for the mistake.
— Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) January 6, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for further comment from The Associated Press.
Yahoo’s mistake quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.
Yahoo writes racial slur in a tweet about Donald Trump https://t.co/5xhgVhc1zY ^Metro pic.twitter.com/ZIO54NNmc5
— The Page (@_ThePage) January 6, 2017