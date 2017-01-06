Yahoo deletes tweet about Trump that included racist slur

Yahoo Finance says it accidently tweeted out a racial epithet when promoting a story about the cost of President-elect Donald Trump’s plans to increase the size of the U.S. Navy.

The headline for the story on Yahoo Finance is, “Trump Wants a Much Bigger Navy: Here’s How Much It’ll Cost.” But when it was tweeted Thursday, the word “bigger” had an ‘n’ as its first letter instead of a ‘b.’

The tweet was deleted and Yahoo Finance tweeted an apology, chalking up the mishap to a spelling error.

We deleted an earlier tweet due to a spelling error. We apologize for the mistake. — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) January 6, 2017

The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for further comment from The Associated Press.

Yahoo’s mistake quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.

Yahoo writes racial slur in a tweet about Donald Trump https://t.co/5xhgVhc1zY ^Metro pic.twitter.com/ZIO54NNmc5 — The Page (@_ThePage) January 6, 2017

