Brian’s Hugs Event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Cherryl Nicoson is a local mother collecting items for veterans.

It’s in honor of her son Brian Nicoson who fought many battles of his own.

Nicoson was a marine for a year and a half when he was diagnosed with leukemia.

Ultimately, he died from the disease.

That’s why his mother is doing all she can to help veterans and their families.

The mother says, “He never got to fight a battle, but a lot of veterans didn’t. Their battles have been physically, mentally, or emotionally, and we would like to support them.”

Nicoson collected gloves, hats, and scarves to deliver to the VA hospital in Indianapolis.

She says any money raised would go to the purchase of those items or to veterans to help with their care.