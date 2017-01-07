Express Enrollment helps students get ahead for Spring semester

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Future students made the most of their Saturday.

That’s with the Express Enrollment for Ivy Tech Community College.

The extended hours give future students the chance to meet with advisers, get registered for classes and take care of any placement tests before the semester begins.

“Students I think appreciate the opportunity to come in on a weekend and get things done,” said Nina Storey, Ivy Tech Community College, “A lot of our students are working or have families, so it’s nice to open up a Saturday for them.”

Spring semester classes at Ivy Tech start January 17th.

Officials say the Express Enrollment will be offered again before classes start in the Fall.