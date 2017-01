TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) — Illinois State hadn’t won in the Hulman Center since 2007, but the Red Birds were determined from the get-go not to lose in Terre Haute again. Illinois State came out firing and buried Indiana State right from the start, jumping out to a 13-0 lead.

Illinois State defeated Indiana State 77-58.

Everett Clemons and Jordan Barnes each had 14 points for the Sycamores.

After the game, Coach Greg Lansing said his team was fragile, and simply not very good right now.