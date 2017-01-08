Winter Bridal Showcase provides “one-stop shop” for wedding day planning

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Brides and grooms flooded Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College for a special event!

The Wabash Valley Bridal Society hosted its 2017 Winter Bridal Showcase on Sunday.

The event gives a chance for those planning their special day to test everything out from cakes, to gowns, to music.

Organizers say when it comes to your wedding day, remember that you’re in charge.

“If the couple just wants to put on a half hour ceremony and have a bunch of friends and everybody over, there’s nothing wrong with that,” said Jeff Winchester, Bridal Society President, “but what’s important to remember is it’s your special day. So do what you want to do. You don’t have to do it a specific or certain way. There’s not a right or wrong way to do it.”

Winchester says it takes the average couple 9 to 12 months to plan a wedding. So what about a price tag? Winchester says depending on the details of the wedding, it could cost anywhere from $1,000 up to $20,000 or $30,000.