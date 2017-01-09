Holcomb sworn in as 51st Indiana governor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/AP) — New Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says the state can’t become complacent in spurring economic growth.

Holcomb said in his inaugural speech Monday that too many Indiana families feel they’ve been left behind and too many young graduates are leaving the state.

The new governor says Indiana “must hammer down” to find a million new skilled workers over the next decade. That’s to replace 700,000 baby boomers who will retire and 300,000 new jobs the state needs to create.

Holcomb also saluted Vice President-elect Mike Pence, saying he kept Indiana’s momentum going the past four years during his term as governor.

Holcomb, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Attorney General Curtis Hill, Schools Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick and State Auditor Tera Klutz were all sworn in Monday.

Sen. Dan Coats was originally scheduled to serve as master of ceremonies, but former Lt. Gov. Becky Skillman stepped in at the last moment.

Pence tweeted Sunday that he was “enjoying a quiet moment on our last Sunday morning at the Governor’s Residence.”

Enjoying a quiet moment on our last Sunday morning at the Governor’s Residence pic.twitter.com/1oqBL3LN82 — Governor Mike Pence (@GovPenceIN) January 8, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

When reached for comment, officials with Holcomb’s administration said he would not be moving into the governor’s residence immediately, and did not have a ballpark idea on when he might be arriving.