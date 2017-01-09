IL Senate to allow next General Assembly to consider budget bills

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) – A republican Illinois State Senator from the Wabash Valley agrees his democratic counterparts to hold off on voting for budget bills in the so-called “Lame Duck Session.” Instead, lawmakers will task the next General Assembly to vote on these measures.

State Senator Dale Righter says the bills, in short, do three things for Illinois: one calls for a tax increase, one calls for decreased spending, and another calls for workman’s compensation reform. Righter says all three are needed to help bring Illinois into a better fiscal picture and end the months-long budget stalemate.

“Let’s refile these bills when the new General Assembly is sworn in at noon on Wednesday,” Righter said, “then put these items on an expedited hearing schedule,” bringing them to a vote in the next few weeks.

Righter says a realistic timeline on this would be to expect a vote by late January or early February.