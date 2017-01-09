Keith Urban to headline Indy 500 Legends Day concert

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Keith Urban will headline the annual Legends Day concert.

The four-time Grammy winner will take the stage at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 27, the day before the 101st Indy 500.

Tickets go on sale on IMS.com Jan. 16 at 10 a.m.

“Firestone Legends Day has become an awesome way to celebrate the night before the Indianapolis 500 each year and having Keith Urban headline this year’s concert is going to be fantastic,” said IMS President J. Douglas Boles in a stement. “Keith’s many chart-topping Billboard hits, along with his appreciation for racing, will give thousands of spectators a can’t miss show to help celebrate the 101st Indy 500 Race Weekend.”

Urban has had 21 chart-topping songs, including the most recent hit called “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

The country star will be joined on Legends Day by Dustin Lynch and Clayton Anderson.