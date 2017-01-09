The finals of the “Night at the Grammys” karaoke contest, sponsored by Pepsi, will take place Saturday January 21st at the Indiana Theater. The theater is located at 7th and Ohio in Terre Haute.

Doors open for the contest at 6. You can purchase dinner tickets by contacting Louise’s Copper Catering at 812-870-4612 or emailing info@thecopperbar.com. Tickets for dinner will be available the night of the event unless the tables are sold out. The show will start at 8 o’ clock. The contest winner will receive a trip for two to this year’s Grammy Awards on February 12th in Los Angeles.

This event is free and open to the public with concessions and a cash bar available.