Peyton Manning included in College Football Hall of Fame class

IRVING, Texas (WATE) – Superbowl champion and VFL Peyton Manning was named a member of the National Football Foundation’s College Football Hall of Fame 2017 class.

The new class was announced Monday on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”

He joins several former Tennessee players and coaches in the Hall of Fame. The last UT player to be inducted into the successful group was Chip Kell in 2006. Phillip Fulmer was inducted as a coach into the Hall of Fame in 2012. The Vols first inductee was Gene “Wild Bull” McEver in 1954.

The College Football Hall of Fame was created in 1951 and has inducted more than 977 players and 211 coaches. According to the organization, more than 5.19 million students have played college football.

Many factors are considered for an athlete to be included in the Hall of Fame. A player must have played college football at least 10 years ago and must have received a First-Team All-America recognition by the NCAA. Also, the foundation says a player’s all around achievements are considered: “He must have proven himself worthy as a citizen, carrying the ideals of football forward into his relations with his community and fellow man.”