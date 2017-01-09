Police: Officer dies after shot in Orlando, suspect still at large

ORLANOD, Fla. (AP) — An Orlando, Florida, police officer has died following a shooting as authorities searched for a suspect.

According to the police department’s official Twitter page, the shooting happened just after 7:15 a.m. Monday not far from a Walmart. A massive manhunt for the suspect is underway.

Orlando PD later posted a video on their Twitter account stating the “Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today. One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words.”

Officials report the suspect is Markeith Loyd. No further details were provided on the suspect.