Police searching for suspect after alleged hit and run involving pedestrian

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Police are investigating after a hit and run crash in Terre Haute Monday evening.

It happened around 5:30 at 1st and Wheeler Streets.

Police say the driver of a light blue Crown Victoria was driving west on Wheeler when he lost control of the car and hit a pedestrian.

The driver fled the scene on foot, leaving the car behind.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver is described as a black male in his mid 20’s.

If you have any information on the driver you are asked to contact the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661.