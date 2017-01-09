Second arrest made in connection with theft investigation on Dallas Drive

Related Coverage Vigo County Sheriff’s Office investigating after thousands of dollars worth of stolen items located

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A second arrest has been made in connection with a theft investigation that started on Dallas Drive at the end of November.

The investigation began on Nov. 29 of 2016 when Vigo County Sheriff’s Deputies found stolen items located at a home on Dallas Drive just south of Ivy Tech Community College.

Officers found thousands of dollars worth of stolen property, including a tractor that was featured in our Crime Stoppers segment.

Deputies arrested 49-year-old Tammy Armstrong for possession of stolen property. But, deputies reported a male suspect took off from the scene back in November.

On Jan. 9 Vigo County Chief Deputy Moats told News 10 that the male suspect had been arrested. Shane Theisz, 38 of Terre Haute, was arrested for theft and probation order violation.

He is due in court on Jan. 10.