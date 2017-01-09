Semi accident closes road

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A semi rolled over in Northern Vigo County early Monday.

It happened at around 4:15 A.M. at State Road 63 and Bolten road.

No injuries are reported.

Vigo County dispatch tells us the truck was hauling 40,000lbs of Wendy’s food!

An officer on scene told our photojournalist the semi driver may have fallen asleep.

Drivers will need to avoid this area until the accident is cleaned up.

State Road 63 southbound is closed between Sanford and Bolton Road.

Traffic is being re-routed.