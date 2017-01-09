Traffic stop lands Parke County man behind bars for meth

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A traffic stop in Parke County lands one man behind bars.

It happened at 11:30 Monday morning just south of U.S. 36 in Montezuma.

That is where a state trooper pulled over a vehicle being driven by 46-year-old George Kisor for having no front bumper.

A K-9 officer alerted police to the presence of drugs.

After searching Kisor’s Jeep, police found 5.5 grams of suspected meth and a set of digital scales.

Kisor was arrested and charged with dealing and possession of meth.