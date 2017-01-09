Two projects planned for South First Street

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The City of Terre Haute plans two major projects for South First Street in 2017.

The first involves the medians where rail lines were removed last year. Now, there are some rail lines left in the intersections. City Engineer Chuck Ennis says those rails will be removed, as well as rocks in the medians. From there, the city plans to add a few left turn lanes to help with traffic flow. Otherwise, expect to see topsoil fill these medians, and grass and trees to be planted.

The second project centers around the First and Hulman intersection. Currently, northbound traffic on Prairieton Road must turn east one block onto Hulman before it can proceed north on First. One must navigate a four way stop at this intersection, which can lead to massive traffic back-ups. The city plans to close first street between Prairieton and Hulman, allowing for northbound traffic to flow non-stop through these intersections. East and west bound traffic will approach Prairieton at a “T” intersection.

The city says both projects will be completed sometime this year and will be paid for out of this year’s budget.