US Announces New Sanctions Against Russians

WKRG Staff Published:
Vladimir Putin
In this photo taken Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an interview with the German daily Bild at the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Putin said on Tuesday, Jan. 12 that it would be too early to speak about granting political asylum to Syrian President Bashar Assad, a Putin ally and arguably the main obstacle in the Syrian peace process. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. is economically blacklisting five more Russians, including a senior law enforcement official in President Vladimir Putin’s government.

Under the sanctions, their assets are blocked and people in the United States are generally prohibited from dealing with them.

The new sanctions come three days after the U.S. released an unclassified intelligence assessment connecting Putin to the hacking of Democratic accounts in an effort to interfere with the 2016 election. Officials say the sanctions are unrelated to the hacking and are instead connected to a 2012 U.S. law to punish Russian human rights violators.

The most prominent individual targeted by the U.S. is Alexander Bastrykin, the head of Russia’s main investigative agency.

Related Posts