Armed robbery suspect pleads guilty

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – An Indianapolis man pleaded guilty in a Terre Haute robbery case.

Adrian Green and two other men face charges stemming from a January 2016 investigation.

Police believe they robbed a man and him into a vehicle.

That is when they led police on a chase and later crashed.

The trio also faces charges for two gas station robberies that same day.

News 10 learned Green pleaded guilty to several of his charges, including armed robbery and kidnapping.

The plea agreement states Green won’t receive a sentence of more than 60 years.

A judge will sentence Green on February 21st.