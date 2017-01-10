Bridge over I-465 partially collapses after crash



INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A semi crashed into a west side overpass, causing significant damage that will leave all lanes of northbound I-465 in the area shut down for weeks.

Indianapolis police said a semi heading south on I-465 hit the westbound Rockville Road bridge around 8:15 a.m. The semi was carrying cars to be compacted at the junk yard, according to police. A car crusher on the semi trailer malfunctioned, causing it to become taller and collide with the bridge, according to police.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department official said the bridge will be closed for “several weeks.”

One woman was taken to Eskenazi with non life threatening injuries.She’s one lucky lady after sections of the overpass fell into her car pic.twitter.com/cGuS0aRMVn — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) January 10, 2017

Sections of the overpass fell into a woman’s car. She was taken to Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital with minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

In all, six vehicles were damaged in the crash or by falling debris, according to police.