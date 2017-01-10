Closed door county meeting to discuss Vigo County Jail

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Members of the Vigo County Council, Commissioners, and Sheriff are all meeting in an executive session.

This is happening at the Vigo County Annex.

The meeting started at 4:00

According to Indiana law cited in the executive session notice we received from the county, this meeting allows the council to discuss a strategy in regards to litigation that’s either pending or has been threatened in writing.

Our understanding is it involves the Vigo County Jail.

Follow News 10’s Jon Swaner in his tweets below.

Tweets by jonswaner //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js