WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – If you haven’t heard, a new winery is coming to town!

Construction continues at The Sycamore Winery in West Terre Haute.

The concrete has been poured and walls are beginning to go up.

The owners tell News 10 the winery is projected to be open in June, just in time for summer.

The winery not only will have a tasting room, but outdoor space and an event venue.

Already, weekends have filled up fast with wedding reservations and interested visitors.

Once closer to opening day, tasting hours will be posted.

To follow along with the process, click here to visit The Sycamore Winery website and Facebook page.