Dunkin Donuts issues recall on glass travel tumbler mugs

(WTNH)– Dunkin Donuts has issued a recall for their 16-ounce glass tumblers after receiving reports that they were breaking. They say approximately 8,300 recalled tumblers were sold for hot and cold beverages and came in three styles. The recall says the cups are approximately 8 inches tall and approximately 3 inches in diameter.

Dunkin Donuts describes the first style of cup as saying, “BUT FIRST, DUNKIN,” written in white font on the inside layer of glass with a clear lid and pink plastic where the lid connects to the base of the tumbler. They say the second style has “BUT FIRST, DUNKIN” written in white font written on the inside layer of glass, a clear lid and orange plastic where the lid connects with the base of the tumbler. Dunkin Donuts says the third style has a black and gray plaid pattern on the inside layer of glass, a black silicone grip with the letters “DD” embossed on it with a black lid.

Officials at Dunkin Donuts say they have received 19 reports of the glass tumblers cracking or breaking, but no injuries have been reported. They say the cups are potentially hazardous for cuts and burns. Investigators say the recalled tumblers were sold at Dunkin Donuts stores from September of 2016 through November of 2016 for between $13 and $15 each.

According to Dunkin Donuts, if you have one of the recalled cups you should stop using it immediately. They say you can return it to the Dunkin Donuts that you purchased it at to receive a full refund.