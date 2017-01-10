Historical bridge comes down, leads way for new opportunities

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. (WTHI) – A popular bridge is no longer standing in Vigo County.

The Lake Le Fer Bridge at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College was torn down.

The bridge built in 1922 was found to be unstable.

It also had damages that could not be repaired.

Despite the college losing a historical bridge, Vice President of External Affairs Rachel Leslie with says they’re looking at it as gaining a unique educational tool.

“What you’re going to see moving forward is something that this institution can provide that every other institution wants to provide,” We’re able to provide students in middle school and high school an experience on this campus because of the natural resources we have that other people don’t have.”

Lake Le Fer will be restored with the creation of an ecological habitat as well as an outdoor classroom.

The lake will be used for the purpose of studying environmental sciences.