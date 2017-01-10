Hostages ‘fine,’ suspect arrested near University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Police say a man was arrested after a hostage situation near the University of Alabama, and all the hostages are reported unharmed.
Lt. Teena Richardson, a Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman, said the incident Tuesday morning ended peacefully and said “The hostages are fine.” She said there were about eight hostages. She said the man had a gun.
It happened at an Alabama Credit Union branch across the street from the UA law school.
Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steve Anderson said officers initially responded to a bank robbery in progress. He contradicted an earlier statement from a police spokeswoman that a robbery hadn’t been reported.
Most students return to class Wednesday, but many already were on campus.
Officers closed the area, and video and photos showed police in military-style vehicles and tactical gear.
Local law enforcement and UAPD have responded to a robbery/hostage situation at the Alabama Credit Union located at 220 Bryant Dr. (1 of 2)
— The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) January 10, 2017
Bryant Drive is closed in the area, and we asking everyone to avoid the area. (2 of 2)
— The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) January 10, 2017