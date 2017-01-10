Illinois utility company issues scam warning

NEWTON COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) – An Illinois utility company has issued a warning after several scam attempts.

Ameren says businesses in Newton and Jasper Counties reported the suspicious activity.

The scammers called the businesses and threatened immediate disconnection of utilities unless a payment was made from a pre-paid debit card.

Ameren says never give any payment or personal information to anyone that comes to your home, calls, or sends an email asking for this information.

If you think someone is trying to scam you, you can call Ameren at 1-800-755-5000.