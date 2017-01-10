IMPD searching for missing 88-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for assistance in the search for an 88-year-old man.

According to IMPD, Willis Bellamy has been missing since 10 a.m. Monday morning. Bellamy was last seen this morning driving a gray 2007 Chevy Cobalt with Indiana license plat 590MTI.

Police said Bellamy does not suffer from any mental or physical illnesses, but it is believed he may be lost or disoriented.

Bellamy is described as a black male standing five 11 inches tall, with gray hair weighing about 190 pounds.

Anyone with information on Bellamy’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911.