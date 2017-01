INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indy Bar Association is offering to answer your legal questions for free on Tuesday.

The association said it will have a free call-in service Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The association said you can call and speak to an attorney for free with no further obligation.

It said the lawyers answering calls are all donating their time to help people deal with troubling legal issues at the start of the year.

The number is 317-269-2000.