Terre Haute woman celebrates 108 years

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A Terre Haute woman celebrates a very big milestone Tuesday.

Louise Farrar turned 108!

Yes that’s right. 108!

Louise was born and raised right here in Terre Haute.

She celebrated today with cake and friends at Westminster Village.

She says she hasn’t done anything special to make it to 108 but just lives like a regular person and had a very normal life.

“I just lived an ordinary life,” Louise said. “My parents were not rich. I lost my father when i was almost 6 years old. And so we just didn’t have very much, but we didn’t, people then didn’t think about how much money you had. Everybody was on the same level.”

Again, happy 108th birthday to Louise from all of us here at News 10.