TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – Firefighters are on the scene of fire at the Maryland Apartments on East Springhill Drive in Terre Haute. We have reports that two were injured with burns and taken to a local hospital.

The fire is out and was contained to one apartment.

Maryland Apartment Fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

News 10 has a crew on the scene and will have more details on News 10 at Midday and as they become available.