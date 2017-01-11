ISU Police Department swears in two new officers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Indiana State University Police Department grew Wednesday afternoon.

Two new officers were sworn in.

The process for the new officers began back in August 2016.

ISU Police Chief Joe Newport says this latest round of potential new hires was very strong.

He also adds that the newest recruits have local ties.

“We’ve been pretty fortunate in that six of the last seven persons we’ve hired with the ISU Police Department in the last few years have been graduates of Indiana State University’s criminal justice program,” Newport said. “And they turned out to be the people who were at the top of the heat when it came to the selection process. So something is going right there.”

Newport says with training, it will be around 12 to 14 months before these new officers are out on their own.