Jewelry store gives back in a big way to charities

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A local jewelry store gives back in a big way.

During the holiday season, customers at Ross Elliott jewelers got to pick a charity to give to.

The jewelry store then donated to that charity at the end of the season.

After all said and done, the store donated more than $20,000.

Owner Bill Elliott says this was a great alternative to a holiday giveaway.

“We had one charity that we had heard wasn’t doing that well with the Christmas season, and they were one of the top picks,” Elliott said. “And when they came in to get their check, they mentioned the fact that they didn’t have a great season but that this helped bring it almost even. So, we were thrilled.”

Here’s a full list of charities that received donations:

– Wounded Warriors

– Susan G. Komen

– Habitat for Humanity

– March of Dimes

– Alzheimer’s Assoc.

– Riley Children’s Foundation

– United Way

– FSA Counseling

– Parke-Vermillion Co. Humane Society

– St. Judes Children’s Hospital

– Clay Co. Humane Society

– Autism Speaks

– Grace on Wings

– 14th & Chestnut Community Center

– Sisters of Providence

– Spina Bifida Assoc. of Indiana

– Last Well, Inc.

– Western Indiana Community Action

– Special Olympics of Indiana

– Crisis Pregnancy Center of the Wabash Valley