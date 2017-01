When the wrestling teams at all three Vigo County school lace up, its not just a boys club. Three girls have been defying expectations in Terre Haute North’s Virginia Graf, Terre Haute South’s Jaryn Strong and West Vigo’s Annalyse Dooley.

The three wrestlers and many other females across Indiana all have the chance to earn a state title. Its not a IHSAA sanctioned event, but Friday the inaugural girls wrestling state finals will be held at Hamilton Heights High School.